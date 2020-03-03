PENDLETON — Raymond and Betty Noe had just finished breakfast on Monday morning at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino when coronavirus ruined their day.
“My wife was doing a little gambling when a guy came around and said, ‘We’re shutting down the casino,’” said Raymond, a retiree who lives in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho. “We had until noon to get out of the place. One of their workers had tested positive for coronavirus.”
A mass exodus began. The Noes went to their room and packed up. Another couple they knew, who had arrived only 20 minutes earlier, did the same.
An official statement from the resort came a short while later.
“In an abundance of caution, Wildhorse Resort & Casino has closed to complete a thorough and deep cleaning as a response to reports of a presumptive positive case of Covid-19,” said spokeswoman Mary Liberty-Traugher.
“The closure includes the casino, convention center, hotel, Cineplex, Children’s Entertainment Center and restaurants. All activities are canceled, including casino promotions and events until further notice.”
The employee fell seriously ill and required medical attention while attending a basketball game Saturday at the Weston Middle School, testing presumptive positive at the Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington.
Monday about noon, the casino’s parking lot resembled a ghost town and the main marquee beamed the message “Closed for cleaning.”
A security officer at the main door gently turned people away. The nearby Nixyaawii Community School also looked forlorn with only three vehicles in the lot, a trio of vans decorated for a trip to this weekend’s Class 1A state basketball tournament in Baker City.
Jane Hill, legislative affairs manager for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, addressed the Pendleton Rotary Club at midday about tribal reaction to the presumptive case of coronavirus.
“Wildhorse is closed until further notice. They are sanitizing the entire facility,” Hill said. “Also, we have closed Nixyaawii Community School, Daycare, Head Start and the community center. Those will be fully sanitized. In addition, all community events on the Umatilla Indian Reservation are canceled for the week.”
Hill said the tribe has assembled an incident command team headed by Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center CEO Lisa Guzman.
InterMountain Education Service District Superintendent Mark Mulvihill, who also spoke to Rotary members, said he was awakened at midnight by Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Colt Gill with the news that the state’s third presumptive coronavirus case had emerged in Umatilla County. The individual, Gill said, had been attending a basketball tournament in Weston that included participants from five different school districts. He said the IMESD would serve as a command center for school districts in the region.
“You can imagine with social media the fear and the panic going on right now,” Mulvihill said. “Having (coronavirus) in our region is very unnerving for everybody.”
That said, he urged calm vigilance instead of panic. The Weston Middle School gym, which is not attached to the main school, is being professionally cleaned. Students attended school on Monday.
Angie Dearing, clinical director at the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center, looked slightly weary on Monday afternoon. Dearing, who had just gotten off a conference call with the Oregon Health Authority, summed up Yellowhawk’s response to reality of a local presumptive coronavirus case.
“We’re following CDC guidelines and encouraging our patients to follow those guidelines, too,” she said.
Dearing said people who start to experience symptoms should at first stay home. They can call Yellowhawk and talk to a nurse or call the state’s 211 hotline number. She urged calm.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” Dearing said. “It may be causing more fear than it needs to.”
Raymond Noe, who experienced that abrupt end to his vacation at Wildhorse, remained understanding and gave Wildhorse kudos for refunding the money the Noes had paid for their room.
“I’m sure they didn’t want to close the casino,” he said. “We’ll be back. Maybe not right away. But we’ll be back.”
