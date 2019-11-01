MISSION — Visitors to the Wildhorse Resort & Casino are one step closer to an expanded entertainment center following the completion of new parking facilities. The new parking lot, which is located on the south end of the building, makes up for spaces absorbed by the entertainment center expansion.
In a press release, Wildhorse Resort & Casino CEO Gary George explained that the construction will result in an increase of nearly two hundred additional parking spaces over the previous configuration.
“In the end, we’ll have more parking than before,” he said.
While the parking lot increased in size, there are no ADA accessible parking spaces in the new lot and the only access to the building from the lot is via a flight of stairs. Mary Liberty-Traughber, a spokeswoman for Wildhorse Resort & Casino, said that additional ADA spaces were added to the existing lots to make up for those lost in the expansion.
“We had to take out spots within the area that we have fenced off,” said Liberty-Traughber. “The new lot is too far away from the main entrance so we added more spaces to the existing lots.”
Wildhorse Resort & Casino advised those who need ADA access to use the entrances through the hotel or casino.
The enlarged parking facilities come as contractors begin to pour concrete for the foundation of the expansion. Once it is completed next August, the expanded entertainment center will include a new food court, a children’s arcade and a bowling center as well as an expanded child care facility.
Although the vendors have yet to be decided, the new food court will feature three food vendors and a fourth storefront for some form of confectioner. According to Liberty-Traughber, the vendors will consist of a mix between outside businesses and those run by Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
The expansion will double the size of the children’s arcade and provide more than 30 games. An expanded children’s entertainment center will take the place of the old arcade and offer hourly daycare for those looking for child care while visiting the resort.
“The old arcade will go away and be absorbed into the children’s entertainment center,” said Liberty-Traughber. “The arcade will be entirely new and in a new location about double the size.”
In addition to expansions to existing resources, the new entertainment center will feature a 24-lane bowling center and private party space. The bowling center will include eight “boutique lanes” that are separate and can be reserved for private events.
Welcome to the discussion.
