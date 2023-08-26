The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon in Weston operates on a rainy Nov. 1, 2022. The Weston Area Development Association on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, announced a $30,000 grant from Wildhorse Foundation will help cover the costs of restoration work on the Long Branch.
WESTON — The revitalization of two historical buildings in Weston are getting a financial boost.
The Weston Area Development Association in a press release Friday, Aug. 25, announced it received a $30,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation for the work on the buildings within the Weston Historic Commercial District.
The grant has proven to be a pivotal milestone, according to the press release, enabling WADA to fulfill a crucial 30% match requirement for another grant dedicated to the same initiative.
The association expects the project to begin in September with restoration work on the Long Branch Cafe & Saloon building, a venerable cornerstone of Weston's history. Erected in 1874, this historical edifice had been undergoing restoration efforts until a fire damaged the structure two years ago. While the Long Branch reopened in 2022, substantial rehabilitation remains necessary to fully recapture the building's former grandeur.
The second part of the project is to revitalize the Old Post Office. Constructed in 1885, the building holds profound significance to the town's historic district, according to the press release.
The majority of the restoration involves tuckpointing — the process of removing deteriorated mortar, filling joints with new mortar that matches the brick, then applying a thin line of putty in a contrasting color down the center of the joint. This recaptures the original look of the brickwork.
"It is a labor-intensive job and requires skill," according to the press release.
Supplementary tasks involve the replacement of compromised roofing sections and the abatement of hazardous materials, ensuring the structures' compliance with contemporary safety standards.
With an estimated total project cost of approximately $350,000, WADA is $4,000 short of securing the full funding needed to bring this ambitious restoration to fruition. The assistance of various grants and contributions has brought WADA remarkably close to attaining their fundraising goal.
