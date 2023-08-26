LongBranch_007.jpg
The Long Branch Cafe & Saloon in Weston operates on a rainy Nov. 1, 2022. The Weston Area Development Association on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, announced a $30,000 grant from Wildhorse Foundation will help cover the costs of restoration work on the Long Branch.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

WESTON — The revitalization of two historical buildings in Weston are getting a financial boost.

The Weston Area Development Association in a press release Friday, Aug. 25, announced it received a $30,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation for the work on the buildings within the Weston Historic Commercial District.

