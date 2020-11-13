LAKEVIEW — The Eastern Oregon Healthy Living Alliance has received a $1,500 from the Wildhorse Foundation to support dental and mental health programs in Eastern Oregon, the organization announced in a press release.
"This funding supports the work EOHLA, Advantage Dental from DentaQuest, InterMountain Education Service District, and community partners carry out in providing dental services, dental education, and mental health first aid training," the release stated.
Funding to support dental programs is being distributed to Healthy, Happy Smiles (HHS) and Everybody Brush! in partnership with Advantage Dental and the IMESD. The programs include free dental screenings, fluoride varnish, follow-up for students identified to have urgent dental care needs and more, in addition to education outreach events that include materials on on brushing, flossing, fluoride, orthodontics, tobacco’s effect on the mouth, sugary foods and drinks, and more.
The support for mental health programs is being distributed to Mental Health First Aid, which according to the release is "a nationally evidence-based program that gives people the skills to identify, understand, and respond to individuals who may be experiencing signs of a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis."
Trainings are available for adults, youth and teens, the release stated, and focuses on teaching how to apply "first aid" and connect people with appropriate care.
