ECHO — The Echo Rural Fire Protection District has received a $20,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation to repair the fire station roof, helping to alleviate the $26,000 price tag.
Operating on an annual budget of $100,000, the district already spent $25,000 on a new engine for a truck in early July 2021. Then the roof at the station began leaking in late December.
"At first, we thought it would be an easy fix," Fire Chief Delbert Gehrke said, "but then insulation began to fall into the firehouse, exposing a hole that allowed you to see through the ceiling."
Gehrke decided to put an application in with the Wildhorse Foundation, despite only a couple of weeks left in the application window, hoping for funds to help alleviate some of the cost.
To his surprise, the foundation was able to approve the request and write the check in a short time.
The Wildhorse Foundation uses 3% of the net gaming revenue made at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino to invest in community matters.
According to the Wildhorse Foundation's website, thewildhorsefoundation.com, since the foundation's indoctrination in 2001, the organization has provided $13 million to local cultural, educational and public health endeavors. In 2019 alone, the Wildhorse Foundation provided more than $1.1 million to 127 organizations within the state.
