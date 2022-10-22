PENDLETON — A recent grant from Wildhorse Foundation is going to help a lot of people, according to Maj. DeWayne Halstad of the Salvation Army in Pendleton.
"This means a lot for our organization in bringing food and utilities to people who don't have it," he said.
The Wildhorse grant is $20,000, and Halstad said his organization already has plans for it.
Helping with food
Much of the money, he said, is for his organization's feeding program. Some of those meals, Halstad said, are served at the Salvation Army's building on Emigrant Avenue in downtown Pendleton, but the Salvation Army has been relying more and more on a different distribution method.
The local Salvation Army had to change its food service methods. During the pandemic, Halstad said, it was unwise to bring together a lot of people for large meals inside a building. Instead, the organization prepared food to be taken as takeaway. Also, workers would deliver food to people in need.
The Salvation Army discovered the changes brought some advantages beyond pandemic-related ones.
One benefit to relying more on food delivery and pick-up was that it led to less fighting, Halstad said. According to the corps officer, some of the Salvation Army's clients are in bad shape when they are most in need. They are sometimes drunk, upset or troubled in some way that makes them prone to conflict. These people, Halstad said, sometimes turn on one another and become aggressive when getting their food.
If their food is delivered to them, or if they pick it up and leave, this leads to less conflict, Halstad said.
"It's just easier to give them the food," he said.
Before the pandemic, he said the local Salvation Army was feeding 40 people per day. Nowadays, it is delivering food to 55 people every day and feeding 120-140 people overall.
This change in services does not come without a cost, Halstad said. When food is delivered, it must be brought in boxes and be accompanied by plasticware. Those items don't come cheap, he said, and they are getting more expensive by the day.
Halstad said a box of 200 containers that recently costs $20 now costs $55. Bottled water also has doubled in price.
Helping with utilities
In addition to feeding people, the Salvation Army is helping cover people's utility bills. Halstad said he is noticing some change with this, too.
"It seems like there are more people are asking for help," he said.
He added it isn't just those who are homeless or unemployed requesting aid. Halstad said individuals with full-time jobs and homes are in need of help.
"Inflation has caused problems for people, and their wages are not going up enough for them to help themselves," he said.
Thankfully, he said, the Salvation Army is present, and it can pay off the utility bills of around 30 families per month before utilities are stopped.
Thankful for the support
Halstad said the Salvation Army is able to help people only because of the support of other people and organizations.
Wildhorse Foundation, he said, is one of the groups that has been especially helpful. And he said he appreciates its recent grant.
"It could end up being a difficult season for many people," Halstad said. "The money that we get to help others will be a big help."
