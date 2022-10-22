Halstads
Maj. DeWayne Halstad, left, and Maj. Toni Halstad moved to Pendleton in June 2020 to take the reins of the Salvation Army Pendleton Corps. Recently, DeWayne Halstad expressed his gratitude for a $20,000 grant the organization received in October 2022 from Wildhorse Foundation.

 East Oregonian, file

PENDLETON — A recent grant from Wildhorse Foundation is going to help a lot of people, according to Maj. DeWayne Halstad of the Salvation Army in Pendleton.

"This means a lot for our organization in bringing food and utilities to people who don't have it," he said.

Salvation Army
Derek Anderson, left, and Sheena Willingham organize food in the kitchen Tuesday, March 17, 20202, at the Salvation Army in Pendleton. The Salvation Army shifted its lunch service to a takeout-only format to comply with state regulations related to the pandemic.
