The final structural steel beam for the Wildhorse Resort & Casino expansion project is lowered into place by a crane at the construction site early on Tuesday afternoon. The beam was signed by Wildhorse staff, members of the CTUIR Board of Trustees and construction workers before being lifted into place.
