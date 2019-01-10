Attendees at the Governor's Gala will get a taste of Eastern Oregon on Jan. 18.
An inaugural event in Portland, which includes cuisine from seven regions across the state, the gala selected Wildhorse Resort and Casino to represent Eastern Oregon.
"(Wildhorse Executive Chef Jeff) Sommer and his crew will deliver about (1,200) hors d’oeuvres to the Governor’s guests," a Wildhorse press release states. "The culinary team then quickly resets to prepare and serve dinner to 450 additional guests at the resort’s Rivers Event Center."
Wildhorse staff will prepare three hors d’oeuvres with locally sourced food — a Hill Meat bacon and bleu cheese appetizer, braised lamb shoulder in Pendleton Whisky sauce with lamb raised in Upper Dry Creek Ranch in Weston, and huckleberry cheesecake.
