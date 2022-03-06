Wilkerson, Williams are Hermiston’s woman and man of 2021

HERMISTON — A pair of beloved Hermiston community members Wednesday, March 2, took the stage to receive the honors of Woman of the Year and the Man of the Year for 2021.
Many of Hermiston’s top community members were present in one room for the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce’s 52nd Annual Distinguished Citizens Award Gala that recognized local people and business for their contributions in 2021.
Woman of the Year
The Woman of the Year Award went to longtime community volunteer Alberta Wilkerson.
Presenter Shirley Parsons, past Woman of the Year recipient, said Wilkerson has been an active participant in the greater Hermiston area for more than 47 years.
“Her life represents a life of serving others, sharing her talents, gifts and time to both children and adults,” Parsons said. “Always striving to make her community a better place, helping those in need and adding a touch of beauty along the way.”
Her community involvement includes more than 20 years of service as a leader in 4-H, participation with Bloomer Girls Garden Club, volunteering with Relay for Life and at the Hermiston Warming Station.
Wilkerson worked on the Funland Playground construction and rebuilds, was involved in Special Olympics and even opened her home to two interns of the Hermiston Herald. And she has participated each year with I Love My City.
Even on her walks, Parson said, Wilkerson picks up cans and bottles and returns them for deposit.
And Wilkerson never wanted recognition for herself.
In accepting the award, Wilkerson said she was embarrassed.
“It’s just unbelievable that I could receive this,” she said. “I feel so honored to be with all of you that have been honored before.”
Man of the YearBanker, consultant and diehard Oregon State University Beavers fan Steve Williams received the award for Man of the Year.
Presenter Josh Burns said he wanted to share what Williams has been involved with.
As an example, Burns said, when he and his family moved from Hermiston to Baker City, he had to resign from nine boards.
Williams has been a Cub Scout leader, a coach for AAU basketball, Little League and the swim team. He’s served as a chamber ambassador, on the Hermiston Development Corporation, Blue Mountain Community College Finance Committee and the Umatilla Electric Cooperative’s Business Resource Center.
“He’s dedicated to our city,” Burns said.
And starting this July, he will be the District 5100 governor for Rotary International, guiding 74 Rotary clubs in Oregon and Washington.
“This man is different,” Burns said. “He’s different because every opportunity that he has and committees to serve, he puts 100% of himself into.”
Burns said Williams lives his life by Rotary’s Four-Way Test; Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
“And I can tell you if he’s involved, it is and it will,” Burns said.
In accepting the award, Williams described Hermiston as a magnet, and it is because of the people in the community.
“Because of the people sitting out here, the people who live here, people who work here and people who raise their families here. … It is a great community.”
The Award of Merit
Christmas Express received the Award of Merit.
Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann presented the Award of Merit to Christmas Express, describing the program as “Hermiston’s finest hour.”
The Hermiston Police Department runs the all-volunteer program, now in its 53rd year, that provides gifts to children and full holiday dinners at Christmas time to more than 500 less fortunate families in the Hermiston area.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston accepted the award.
“This isn’t a police department event,” Edmiston said. “This is a Hermiston event.”
There are countless people who donate money to the program each year, he said, and hundreds of locals are involved.
“We gladly accept this award, and we will continue with the program,” Edmiston said.
Other awards
The Midway Bar & Grill received the Bob Severson Rotary Business of the Year Award.
Elizabeth Doherty received the Altrusa Outstanding Young Citizen Award.
Tricia Mooney, Hermiston School District superintendent, announced the educators of the year:
Brianna Gilman, special educator teacher, Hermiston High School.
Ethan McDonald, social studies teacher, Hermiston High School.
Kirby Warner, physical education teacher, Armand Larive Middle School.
Megan Reeve, math teacher, Sandstone Middle School.
Tanya Kennedy, dean of students, Desert View Elementary.
Angie Cooke, fourth grade teacher, Highland Hills Elementary.
Ibbet Radant, instructional coach, Rocky Heights Elementary.
Susan Frink, instructional coach, Sunset Elementary.
Brenda Caldwell, instructional coach, West Park Elementary.
ricia Desjarlais, special education facilitator, Hermiston School District.
And the Hermiston School District Administrator of the Year Award went to Katie Saul, director of business services.
