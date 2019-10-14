Will play for beer
Buy Now

Gary Ferguson plays tuba during Saturday’s Oktoberfest at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. In the past four years, the event has raised $65,000 in money for local organizations and a college scholarship program.

 Staff photo by Kathy Aney

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.