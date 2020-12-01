HEPPNER — The Oregon Health Authority lifted a recreational use health advisory issued for Willow Creek Reservoir in Morrow County, according to a press release.
The health advisory was issued on Sept. 3.
Water monitoring shows that the level of cyanotoxins in Willow Creek Reservoir are below recreational guideline values for people. However, officials advise recreational visitors to be alert to signs of cyanobacteria blooms. Blooms can develop and disappear on any water body at any time when bloom conditions are favorable. Only a fraction of waterbodies in Oregon are monitored for blooms and toxins.
People, and especially small children and pets, should avoid recreating in areas where the water is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green or brownish red in color, if a thick mat of blue-green algae is visible in the water, or bright green cells are suspended in the water.
