SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority has lifted the recreational use health advisory issued for Willow Creek Reservoir in Morrow County.
The advisory was issued Oct. 11.
Water monitoring has confirmed that the level of harmful algae toxins in Willow Creek Reservior are below recreational guideline values for human exposure. However, officials advise recreational visitors to be alert to signs of harmful algae blooms, because blooms can develop and disappear on any lake through the season. Only a fraction of Oregon’s lakes and streams are monitored for harmful algae blooms.
People and especially small children and pets should avoid recreating in areas where the water is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green or brownish-red in color, if a thick mat of blue-green algae is visible in the water, or if bright green cells are suspended in the water. If you see these signs, avoid activities that cause you to swallow water or inhale droplets, such as swimming or high-speed water activities.
