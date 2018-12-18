About 100 customers in the Mission and Shenandoah areas have been without internet service since Friday, according to Pendleton internet service provider Wtechnlink.
A Wtechlink representative said wind knocked out a signal tower on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, but workers have since re-erected the tower and expected to restore service either Tuesday or Wednesday.
