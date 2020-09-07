Wind knocks over road sign in Downtown Pendleton

A metal road sign lies across Southwest Court Avenue between First and Second Street in Pendleton on Monday, Sept. 7, after a strong gust of wind reportedly blew the sign over sometime after 10:30 a.m. Nearby residents reported hearing a loud crash and losing power as the sign took some power lines with it, and at least one vehicle parked on Court was scratched in the process. Pendleton police and fire departments closed down stretches of Southwest Court and Byers avenues to traffic for nearly two hours while cleaning up the scene.