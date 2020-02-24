MILTON-FREEWATER— High-speed winds caused by a cold front in Eastern Oregon and Washington on Sunday wreaked havoc on the Pacific Northwest until early evening, but come Monday afternoon the air had stilled to some extent.
“For the most part, we’re under high pressure now, which calms things down a little bit and warms things up slightly,” said National Weather Service assistant forecaster Ann Adams on Monday afternoon.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported that strong winds flipped a Sherwin-Williams semi-truck around noon on Sunday. The truck was southbound on Highway 11 south of Blue Mountain Station Road when it blew onto its side into the northbound lane before heading into a nearby field, pinning the driver.
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the driver was transported via ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and was later picked up by a Sherwin-Williams manager.
Wind blowing at a speed of at least 74 miles per hour marks the start of a low-level hurricane, and that wind speed was reported Sunday in the city of Helix. In Pendleton, the National Weather Service station recorded a high speed of 64 mph, and in Hermiston wind blew in the 50 mile-per-hour range.
Dust kicked up by the high speeds lowered visibility on Highway 395 near Umatilla and the Tri-Cities and across other roads in Umatilla County.
Highway 11 between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton, and Highway 204 between Weston and Elgin remained closed for two hours after 1:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, due to low visibility and crashes caused by the wind.
And on Interstate 84 near Meacham, downed power lines shut down the interstate between Pendleton and La Grande for two hours after 12:45 p.m. The fallen lines also resulted in outages for many Pacific Power customers.
The downed lines near Wildhorse Resort & Casino caused the largest of 24 power outages that happened Sunday, according to Pacific Power spokesperson Tom Gaunt. About 400 Pacific Power customers across the county lost their power for almost nine hours in total.
Gaunt added that one of the power lines strung across the freeway near Meacham will need to be restored, and will result in a brief road closure at that time, although the company is not certain when that will be. Affected customers in the area are currently hooked up to different lines.
“The work continues,” he said.
Downed lines in the western part of the county resulted in a loss of power for more than 800 people, who rely on Hermiston Energy Services for electricity. By 7:30 p.m., however, power had been restored to all but 14 Hermiston members.
At 1 p.m., Umatilla Electric Cooperative stated that due to down power lines and falling trees entangling in phone wires, 300 in the Irrigon area had lost their power. East of Hermiston, 230 members in the Columbia and Foster districts were without power. Groups of customers in Mission, Weston Mountain and around Butter Creek awaited restoration from the cooperative.
In total, 630 cooperative members lost their power. But according to the cooperative’s online outage map, all customers could turn their lights back on by Monday afternoon.
“The majority of members had their power on in the early evening, but the crews worked throughout the night to get the power back on,” said Steve Meyers of Umatilla Electric Cooperative. “There were multiple scattered outages.”
The National Weather Service warned Monday that while the high-speed winds from last weekend’s cold front aren’t anticipated to continue into the week, another weather system moving in at the latter end of the week will bring more cool temperatures.
“Not from a cold front like this weekend’s,” Adams said. “At this time, there is no mention of high winds. It remains to be seen.”
