PENDLETON — It all began with a former Navy man who worked at the Pendleton Post Office. As new 1950s cars rumbled past the town’s brick buildings, Tom Simonton began painting the signs for the grocery store next door to his work in his free time.
Simonton, known locally as “Big Tom,” eventually moved from signs to painting shop windows and, when Round-Up rolled around, someone asked him to start painting rodeo cartoons on their storefronts.
“And that’s how it all started,” said Rick Simonton, Tom’s son.
Big Tom spent his days cartooning, drawing and painting everywhere he went. He would draw on the back of napkins for waiters, he would visit hospitals to whip up cartoons for doctors and babies, he would paint animals on the bellies of kids and windows for Round-Up.
“Every place he went he would draw something for anybody and everybody,” Simonton said.
A completely self-taught cartoonist and painter, he would continue his creative hobby for the rest of his life until he died in 1993.
“I think he just liked it,” he said, “he liked to make people happy.”
Big Tom’s paintings and cartoons were so popular and so in-demand that nearly every shop-owner in Pendleton seemed to want him to come by. Overwhelmed by the number of requests during Round-Up in the 1970s, Laurie Doherty joined in the efforts to cover Pendleton’s windows in paint.
“It fell into my lap because Tom was overloaded,” Doherty said.
Doherty and Tom Simonton had two things in common: a voracious appetite for creativity and a passion for painting. The two were constantly creating, never quite turning off the switch on their imaginations. And, over decades, the paintings have become a part of the Pendleton community — a legacy that can be found in nooks and crannies around town during Round-Up week. A permanent mural of Big Tom’s remains at Crabby’s Underground Saloon.
When Doherty published a book titled "Be Happy, Be Healthy and Learn to Cartoon," she visited schools around the region to talk with and teach children about painting cartoons. She said she loved to see the bright light go off in their eyes after realizing that they’d painted something.
“It made my heart sing,” she said.
And that was an element she said kept her going.
“Knowing that it was making a difference," she said, "a positive difference — in people’s lives, giving them hope."
After 51 years, Doherty still is looking for ways to express herself and has continued to paint windows, completing four this year even with a broken bone in her foot.
Doherty, who is planning on retiring soon, runs a nonprofit art studio called Laurie’s Cartoons and is offering to teach those with creative souls how to paint and cartoon to keep the tradition alive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.