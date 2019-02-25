Snowstorm, thy name is Ryan.
Winter Storm Ryan — the sobriquet bestowed on the latest Northwest snowstorm by The Weather Channel — has dropped serious precipitation since snow started falling Saturday night.
Pendleton already blew by its previous snowfall records by Valentine’s Day. The only question remaining is how much higher the new bar will be set.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Smith said the service has measured 7.1 inches of cumulative snowfall at the Pendleton airport and 3 inches in Hermiston.
From 4 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, the service is anticipating snowfalls ranging from 4.9 inches in Boardman to 7.6 inches in Tollgate, with the rest of Umatilla and Morrow Counties falling somewhere in between.
As of midnight Monday morning, Pendleton has recorded 24.4 inches of snowfall so far for February while Hermiston has gathered 12.1 inches. Their previous records for February were 16.8 inches and 9 inches, respectively.
The service forecasts the precipitation to taper off once its winter storm warning ends early Wednesday morning.
But the snow and ice may stick around for a while longer even as the moisture diminishes. Smith said the service’s 8- to 14-day forecast anticipates below average temperatures and above average precipitation into early March.
The service is also projecting that March as a whole will feature average temperatures and precipitation. That suggests that much of the snow will melt by the time spring starts since the average temperature for this time of year is 49 degrees.
Whether it’s going by its nickname or not, the winter storm is hitting some areas of the state harder than Eastern Oregon.
Smith said some parts of Southern Oregon have experienced as much as 22.5 inches of snow from the current storm.
But the winter was bad enough to cancel school in most districts across Umatilla and Morrow counties Monday and shut down sections of Interstate 84 from 11 a.m. to just before 5 p.m.
Closed schools included Pendleton, Athena-Weston, Echo, Helix, Ione, Morrow County, Stanfield, and Pilot Rock. Snowfall was steady enough throughout Monday that Pendleton canceled Tuesday classes by mid-afternoon Monday.
