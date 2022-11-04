PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton expects winter to arrive early this year.

The average high for November in Pendleton is 66 degrees, and mean low is 20.1. The city might well reach that average low on Tuesday, Nov. 8, barely a fourth of the way through the month. The city won't come near the mean high in the coming week, with 59 on Nov. 4 the highest temperature. Early next week, the NWS expects highs near freezing.

