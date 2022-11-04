PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton expects winter to arrive early this year.
The average high for November in Pendleton is 66 degrees, and mean low is 20.1. The city might well reach that average low on Tuesday, Nov. 8, barely a fourth of the way through the month. The city won't come near the mean high in the coming week, with 59 on Nov. 4 the highest temperature. Early next week, the NWS expects highs near freezing.
For Nov. 4, rain amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch are possible. The forecast is for cloudiness, with a high near 59. It should be breezy, with a southwest wind 11-16 mph, increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Rain also is in the night's forecast. Chance of precipitation is 80%. The low should be around 39. Breeziness is likely, with a southwest wind 22 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 44 mph.
The Weather Service forecast a 50% chance of rain for Nov. 5 with amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy skies are likely, with a high near 53. It could be to be windy, with a west wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 22 to 27 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
The night should be mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Widespread frost is likely, mainly after 2 a.m.
For Nov. 6, the NWS expects a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 52. That night has a 60% chance of rain with a low around 27.
A chance of rain and snow exists Nov. 7 before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain alone. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Snow level could be 2,000 feet. Skies should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
The NWS expects a slight chance of rain that night, mixing with snow after 8 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted, with a low around 21.
