PENDLETON — The first snowstorm of the season is headed to the Pacific Northwest this weekend, but residents of the Columbia Basin should primarily expect to contend with high winds through the afternoon and night of Friday, Nov. 13, according to the National Weather Service.
“For the Columbia Basin the most significant impact is probably going to be wind,” said Joe Solomon, a meteorologist with the weather service in Pendleton. “That’s our main concern.”
According to Solomon, winds are expected to pick up the afternoon of Nov. 13 before peaking that night, and then declining through Saturday, Nov. 14. Forecasts expect sustained winds to reach up to 40 mph, with potential for wind gusts up to 60 mph.
Solomon said the Pendleton office has yet to issue any wind advisories, though one may be coming as they watch the storm develop and head toward the region.
The storm system isn’t expected to be relatively cold, he said, and precipitation at lower elevations isn’t expected to exceed one-quarter of an inch between Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.
“We will get some rain when this system comes in on Friday and Friday night, but those strong winds kind of kill off some of the precipitation,” Solomon said.
However, Solomon said the storm is expected to bring a significant amount of snowfall at higher elevations above 2,500 feet in the Blue and Wallowa mountains.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t end up with upwards of maybe over a foot of snow in the mountains of Eastern Oregon out of this event,” Solomon said.
The Associated Press reported that the storm system is forecast to hit the coasts of Oregon, Washington and Northern California, and may present weather hazards for some metro areas.
“This will be the first significant snowstorm of the season for the Washington Cascades,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll told the Associated Press. “Snow levels will fall to pass level and travel on U.S. 2 and Interstate 90 could become dangerous due to the combination of heavy snow and blowing snow.”
Wind-driven rain and blowing and drifting snow can drastically reduce visibility.
“The concern is winds will be strong enough to down trees and power lines. Power outages are a risk for the Seattle and Portland metro areas,” Doll told the Associated Press.
