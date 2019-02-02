The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Eastern Oregon, with heavy snowfall possible in the forecast Sunday night through Tuesday.
According to the notice, snow between 4 and 8 inches is possible in portions of northeast Oregon, including Umatilla, Morrow, Union and Wallowa counties. As much as a foot of snow is expected at higher elevations.
The winter storm is the result of a moist airmass over Oregon expected to combine with cold air moving southward.
Temperatures will drop later in the week, dipping into single digits and teens, according to the forecast.
Check road conditions at tripcheck.com.
