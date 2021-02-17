ELGIN — Oregon Highway 204, known locally as the Tollgate Highway, remains closed between milepost zero near Weston and milepost 39 near Elgin due to severe winter weather conditions, high winds and drifting snow.
According to an Oregon Department of Transportation press release, ODOT crews were still working to clear as much snow as possible on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 16, focusing on the highway lanes.
While Tollgate is popular for winter recreation, Sno-Park parking areas are a lower priority, the press release stated, and will not be plowed by the time the highway is open. Once the route is open, you can expect narrow lanes, limited shoulder space, and up to 10-foot-high snow banks adjacent to some highway sections.
“There is currently very little to no parking in snow parks adjacent to OR204 and visitors should expect deep snow in the parking areas off the highway,” said ODOT District 13 Manager Ace Clark in the release. “Parking on the side of the highway in areas not designated for (Sno-Park) parking is not a viable alternative and will significantly slow our snow removal operations. It will also create a hazard in the low visibility conditions.”
Weather forecasts call for continued snow. ODOT requests everyone to avoid the Tollgate Highway area until conditions improve. Sno-parks and designated parking will be plowed after other critical sections are clear and safe.
For updated conditions, continue to check TripCheck.com or call 800-977-6368.
