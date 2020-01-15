UMATILLA COUNTY — After days of anticipation, the year’s first snow dusted Umatilla and Morrow counties through Monday night and into Tuesday morning, leaving state and local agencies busy in the aftermath.
“As more snow has accumulated, so too have the calls for crashes or vehicles that have spun off the road,” Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said.
On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported 3.5 inches of snowfall in Pendleton, while just over 1 inch was measured in Hermiston and another 3 inches were reported in Heppner.
By Tuesday afternoon, the snow and ice had done its damage.
Around 2:45 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes on Interstate 84 at exit 265 in La Grande due to several spun-out trucks that were blocking traffic.
The situation got worse as safe parking spots for trucks traveling on the interstate quickly ran out in La Grande, and the ensuing congestion eventually led ODOT to close westbound lanes for over 80 miles between Baker City and Pendleton.
Tom Standberg, spokesman for ODOT in Eastern Oregon, said the efforts to clean the interstate and reopen traffic was further complicated by an injury that required emergency medical treatment at the scene of the crash.
While the cause and extent of the injuries were unknown, according to Strandberg, the interstate and surrounding exits continued to fill with trucks and two hours after the initial crash ODOT had to restrict westbound travel all the way from Ontario to passenger vehicles only.
As of Tuesday evening, Strandberg said estimates for reopening the interstate remained at “a couple of hours.”
Crews were working day and night throughout the region, Strandberg said, plowing and salting the roads to try and keep conditions safe. However, he said, there’s limited crews and equipment available, and the snowpack has grown thick enough to be resistant to their efforts in some places.
“People should just be staying home if they can,” Strandberg said. “I know it’s frustrating, but we’re frustrated too.”
While the snowfall wasn’t excessive, Roberts said the conditions in Pendleton were somewhat misleading because the roads remained wetter and slicker than they appeared.
Between 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday afternoon, Pendleton police responded to half a dozen crashes and another half dozen hit-and-runs, Roberts said. There were an additional 12 reports of disabled vehicles, which were primarily vehicles that slid or spun off the road and needed to be towed.
This year’s first winter weather has gone better than last, according to Roberts, who said his department dealt with over 40 crashes during a storm in February.
“I’m really pleased with the numbers,” he said. “When it comes to within the city, it’s nice when schools are closed and there’s not as many reasons for people to be driving around.”
Roberts said most calls they receive are for vehicles that don’t have enough momentum to climb the entirety of a hill and end up stuck midway.
While Hermiston also closed its schools and doesn’t have as many hills to navigate, road conditions kept police busy.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said his department responded to six different crashes between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, though two required assistance from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, and a number of disabled vehicles were also reported.
“Fortunately we’re relatively flat over here,” Edmiston said. “But the most common problems we have are people not giving themselves enough time to stop or going too fast around corners.”
Sheriff Ken Matlack said conditions were improving throughout Morrow County by Tuesday afternoon after a busy day of responding to incidents, many of which occurred on the county’s highways.
According to the Morrow County Dispatch Center, the sheriff’s office and Boardman Police Department responded to a combined 14 crashes due to poor road conditions since Monday afternoon.
In addition to crashes, the dispatch center said there were a handful of complaints from other drivers about vehicles driving too fast in the conditions.
Court documents show that 14 driving citations were handed out in Umatilla County on Monday for either driving too fast in the conditions, failing to use traction equipment or violating ODOT safety and equipment rules.
Roberts said that he and Pendleton police try to be lenient when it comes to handing out citations, though he has no patience for drivers who “go spinning cookies in a parking lot.”
In Hermiston, Edmiston said he ultimately leaves that decision to an individual officer’s discretion, which can account for the road conditions at the time. However, he said, protocol is to issue one when fault is found.
“Slow down and stay safe, that’s all we ask,” he said.
Pendleton has previously closed streets that are consistently causing crashes or are being overused in slick conditions, Roberts said, though for now any closures will be contingent on what the weather does in the coming days.
Fortunately for Roberts and others, National Weather Service forecasts show that the worst is likely over for now.
While temperatures will remain cold, the Pendleton center’s projections show less than an inch of snowfall is expected over the next three days, with high estimates reaching just over an inch and low estimates showing no snowfall at all.
However, NWS forecaster Rob Brooks said freezing fog and snow showers are still possible throughout the region this week.
Those hoping to enjoy some of the outdoors while it’s covered in snow need to do so carefully, according to the Wallowa Avalanche Center.
Victor McNeil, the center’s executive director, extended an avalanche advisory in the region on Monday morning as added snowfall brought each mountain’s totals to more dangerous levels.
According to the advisory, the Blue Mountains have collected more than 5 feet of snow and the Southern Wallowas have had more than 4 feet of snowfall since Jan. 10. Both the Elkhorn Mountains and Northern Wallowas have had more than 2 feet of snow, the advisory stated.
The conditions are dangerous and have made large or very large avalanches “very likely on all aspects and elevations.”
The U.S. Forest Service also issued an advisory to those visiting the Umatilla National Forest this week that the forest’s roads aren’t maintained for winter travel and conditions may be dangerous.
“An enjoyable outing can turn into a miserable ordeal in a matter of minutes,” said Joe Neer, Umatilla National Forest Integrated Watershed staff officer, in a press release. “Be prepared. Make sure you’re self-contained and able to meet all conditions that may arise.”
