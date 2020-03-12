PENDLETON — A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
A late season winter storm will affect most of Eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon Friday through Sunday with heavy snow in the mountains and light to moderate snow in the lower elevations, the weather service said, adding that drier air will spread from the north with snow tapering off over most of Eastern Washington on Sunday, while Eastern Oregon will see drier conditions Monday and Monday night.
Snow accumulations are expected to range from 1-2 inches on Friday night to less than 1 inch possible on Saturday and Sunday in the Pendleton area.
Near Meacham, 1-3 inches is possible on Friday night, with 1-2 inches possible on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows are expected to plummet into the low 20s on Friday night and mid-teens on Saturday and Sunday night.
