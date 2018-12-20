Moderate to heavy snow plus gusty winds are expected in the northern Blue Mountains tonight, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation press release.
From 4 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, the state expects 4 to 7 inches of snow at elevations above 4,000 feet, including Tollgate and Bluewood Ski Resort.
ODOT encourages drivers to check road conditions on www.tripcheck.com before traveling and expect to use chains on their vehicles.
