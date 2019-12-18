PENDLETON — More Americans will be traveling this holiday season than ever before, but if those in Eastern Oregon want to join them, they’ll need to be prepared for the risks of winter weather in the region.
A report from AAA Oregon/Idaho said a record-breaking 115.6 million Americans, and 1.4 million Oregonians are expected to travel 50 miles or more between Sunday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 1. More than 90% of those travelers, the report said, will travel by car.
But as Dec. 21 marks the winter solstice and the beginning of traveling season, it also brings the risk of snow, ice and plenty of potential problems on the road.
Marc Austin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said a low pressure system is spreading across the Western United States and the region in the coming days, which is likely to bring more “active and disturbed” weather as the holidays approach.
“We’re very confident we’ll get some winter weather up in the mountains in the coming days,” Austin said. “The mountain passes could see substantial snowfall that impacts travel.”
At lower elevations, however, most of the weather system’s precipitation will remain south of the region and odds of snow during the holidays are small.
“For those hoping for the chance of a white Christmas, it doesn’t look likely,” Austin said. “But I won’t say it’s zero.”
Austin said there’s a higher chance of rain, and either way, Pendleton is unlikely to come close to its record Christmas Day snowfall of 4 inches from 1933. Temperatures in the region will remain around the average for the holiday season, he said, which is from the low-20s to the high-30s.
Austin stressed that the NWS’s forecast loses some of its reliability when looking more than five days ahead, but said for now the weather looks like it will remain “active” in the week after Christmas.
While snow and ice may not be the biggest concerns for Eastern Oregon travelers this holiday season, the cold conditions can still pose problems.
In AAA’s report, the organization says it is expecting to respond to more than 853,000 drivers nationally and 12,500 in Oregon throughout the holidays. A majority of these calls are to assist with dead batteries, flat tires or somebody who locked themselves out of the car.
Bobby Jarvie, a manager at Pendleton’s Premium Tire and Lube, said tires are more susceptible to losing air pressure during the cold nights and that it’s important to check that the car’s fluids are properly filled and mixed with winter freeze protection.
Above everything else though, Jarvie said, is the need to think ahead and be ready for the worst case scenario.
“Just make sure you have a travel pack with you that has water, food and a blanket,” he said. “You don’t want to get stuck on the side of the road in the cold without a blanket.”
