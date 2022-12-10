PENDLETON — Interstate 84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in Eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City.

The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility, The Oregon Department of Transportation reported in a news release Saturday, Dec. 10. I-84 westbound also is closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit 374 in Ontario and Exit 302 in Baker City due to no safe truck parking in Baker City or La Grande.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.