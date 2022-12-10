PENDLETON — Interstate 84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in Eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City.
The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility, The Oregon Department of Transportation reported in a news release Saturday, Dec. 10. I-84 westbound also is closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit 374 in Ontario and Exit 302 in Baker City due to no safe truck parking in Baker City or La Grande.
The route has been closed most of the night and will be open when conditions improve. Highways 245, 204 (Tollgate Highway(, sections of Highway 30 between Baker City and North Powder, and other routes are restricted to local traffic only as they are not safe detours for interstate traffic.
Visit TripCheck.com or call 511/800-977-6368 for update conditions. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
The National Weather Service early Dec. 10 reported a high wind warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. along the base of the Blue Mountains in Oregon.
Southeast winds 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are occurring along the base of the Blue Mountains, mainly east and southeast of Milton-Freewater and Pendleton.
The winds will blow down trees and power lines, according to the Weather Service, and make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. And drivers along I-84 near Cabbage Hill and Highway 11 will experience strong crosswinds.
The Weather Service advised people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
