PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton is predicting that freezing temperatures and snowfall will continue into a weekend where further cold-weather systems are forecasted to bring even more snow.
Rob Brooks, meteorologist for the weather service in Pendleton, said more winter systems are likely to move in over the weekend. Residents can expect a slight break on Sunday, Feb. 14, before another system on Feb. 15 is likely to bring even more snow, he said.
Wind chill temperatures on Feb. 13 could drop to minus 3 degrees at the lowest in Pendleton, Brooks said. In the mornings, the temperatures will likely be in the teens.
“We’ve been sitting around getting used to this mild winter so far and now we’re going to get a dose of single digits to teens for the overnight lows,” he said. “The highs will only get in the 20s and possibly low 30s if you go far south. It’s going to be pretty cold.”
Brooks said that with snow on the ground, residents can expect temperatures to drop due to what’s called radiational cooling.
“Imagine you’re standing on an ice cube versus just standing on the ground, you’re probably going to feel a lot colder, right?” Brooks said. “That’s the same idea when we get snow on the ground. That radiational cooling will probably make it feel even colder.”
Brooks said that if residents should choose to travel, they should prepare their vehicles, bring plenty of warm clothing and remain cautious while driving.
The weather service has warnings and advisories along Highway 97 and throughout the foothills of the Blue and Cascade mountains, Brooks said.
