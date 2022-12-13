I-84 Crash
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a mass crash involving more than 170 vehicles Feb. 21, 2022, on Interstate 84 about 21 miles east of Pendleton. There were no fatalities in the mass of wrecks, which the Oregon Department of Transportation reported closed the freeway in Eastern Oregon for more than 16 hours.

PENDLETON — Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon shutdown for two hours or longer during winter weather more than three times as often in 2021-22 than the year prior.

According to data from the Oregon Department of Transportation, "long term closures" on I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario spiked from 11 shutdowns in 2020-21 to more than 30 the next season.

