Hermiston residents are invited to follow the yellow brick road to Oz this weekend as Hermiston High School’s theater department presents “The Wizard of Oz.”
Directed by Beth Anderson, the play features the classic tale of Kansas farm girl Dorothy (played by Joy Love Breshears) and her magical journey through the land of Oz accompanied by a tinman (Brooks Bellinger), a scarecrow (William Kern), a cowardly lion (Louis Parra) and her faithful dog Toto.
Along the way she meets a large cast of Ozians, Munchkins, flying monkeys, talking trees, poppies, Winkies, the good witch Glinda (Keali’imanaole Hamilton), a wicked witch (Faith Powell) and the wizard himself (Shawn Conant).
The show opens Friday night at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 600 South First St. Other performances run Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and Feb. 8-9 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors age 65 and older, and $5 for students.
Seating is general admission, but groups of 10 or more may purchase reserved seats by e-mailing Beth Anderson at beth.anderson@hermistonsd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.