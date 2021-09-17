UMATILLA COUNTY — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported wolves in late August in Umatilla County injured one calf and killed another.
While checking cows, a livestock producer found an injured calf the evening of Aug. 28 in a large private forested pasture in the Horseshoe Ridge area.
The calf was approximately 4 months old, weighed around 400 pounds and was intact. The calf was injured that evening, according to the ODFW report.
The morning of Aug. 29, several cow/calf pairs independently returned to the livestock producer’s camp and one calf had an open wound above the right hock. This calf was approximately 3 months old and weighed around 300 pounds.
During the investigation that day, the producer was unable to restrain the calf for close examination. On Aug. 31, the calf was restrained and examined, and ODFW estimated the injury occured six days prior.
An examination of the dead calf revealed bite marks up to 1 inch deep on the inside and outside of both rear legs above the hocks, near the anus and front right leg above the elbow.
The second calf suffered bites on its hind legs above the hocks, including a couple of patches of exposed muscle tissue.
“These two separate depredation events are attributed to the OR30 Wolves,” ODFW reported.
The state wildlife department also confirmed wolves from the Five Points Pack are responsible for an attack on a calf.
ODFW reported on the morning of Sept. 15, a range manager found an injured 7-month-old, 450 pound calf in a large public grazing allotment in the Five Points Creek area of Union County. The calf was trailered to an ODFW office for examination. The calf was estimated to have been injured approximately one week prior to the investigation.
The Five Points Pack was designated in 2019 after the previously named OR52 Wolves produced three pups that survived to the end of the year and was counted as a breeding pair. In 2020, the Five Points Pack produced at least four pups that survived to the end of the year and was counted as a breeding pair.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.