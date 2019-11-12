HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Cristine Luzette Mendoza, 46, on charges of attempted murder, assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Sheriff’s Lt. Sterrin Holcomb said deputies at about 5 p.m. Sunday responded to 31092 N. Baggett Lane, Hermiston, for a domestic violence call.
“There’s a history of domestic violence at the residence, and she has some reported mental health issues,” Holcomb said.
The lieutenant also reported there was one victim.
Mendoza remains in the county jail in Pendleton in lieu of $520,000 bail.
