BAKER CITY — Police arrested a Baker City woman on charges that she stole more than $60,000 from a 98-year-old woman who is a memory care patient at Settler’s Park.
Police officials said Dalene Davis, 61, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 11, on a secret indictment charging her with six counts each of first-degree aggravated theft and first-degree criminal mistreatment involving Lydia Chancy. Davis was taken to the Baker County Jail where she was processed and released because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release.
Police said the investigation of the crimes began in June of 2019. Davis is accused of taking money from Chancy after befriending her and gaining access to her financial accounts.
The Oregon Department of Justice Elder Abuse Division and the Baker Branch of Adult Protective Services assisted with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.