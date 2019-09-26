BOARDMAN — A Salem woman was clocked doing more than 120 miles per hour on Interstate 84 through a construction zone earlier this month.
KFLD-AM reported that on Sept. 12 a Morrow County Deputy Thomas Way was eastbound on I-84 when the deputy witnessed a vehicle westbound traveling at a high rate of speed. Way gave chase and pulled over the motorist. The driver, Skyla Sue Ziglinski, 20, was clocked at 128 mph, police said.
Ziglinski was issued a $1,115 ticket, however, because she was traveling through a reduced speed construction zone, the fine doubled — totaling $2,130.
