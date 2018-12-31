Oregon State Police reported a Hermiston man came forward as the driver in the fatal hit-and-run Sunday in Pendleton.
Daniel Robert Edwards, 29, came to the Oregon State Police office in Hermiston and stated he read about someone striking a pedestrian on Interstate 84 and believed he was that driver.
“Edwards is cooperating with the investigation,” state police reported.
Alicia Flores, 40, was on foot at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday on the westbound side Interstate 84 near milepost 208 in Pendleton, according to state police Sgt. Lisa Sater, when a car struck her and kept going. Emergency personnel found the victim with life threatening injuries but no vehicle was at the scene.
An ambulance took Flores to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, which transferred her via air ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane. State police reported Flores died early Monday.
Sater said Flores’ identification shows she is from Omak, Washington, but she was living in Stanfield. Sater also said the investigators are working on the details of the crash to determine if Flores was in the road, for example, or walking on the shoulder.
Editor’s note: The previous version of this story reported Flores died late Sunday.
