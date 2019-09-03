MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater woman was injured Monday night when she struck a cow with her vehicle.
Megan K. Mahaffey, 30, crashed into the cow at about 8:50 p.m. on Highway 332 at Stateline Road, a few miles northwest of Milton-Freewater, according to Oregon State Police, and trooper Jeremy Gunter arrived to the scene at 9:25 p.m.
An ambulance took Mahaffey to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla. State police did not reveal the extent of her injuries.
A tow truck removed the vehicle at the owner's request, state police reported, and the cow’s owner arranged to remove the cow.
