A fight at Pendleton’s Rainbow Cafe in early March escalated, and one woman ended up with a broken arm. But police made no arrests, because they have not been able to confirm who initiated the fight.
According to Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, a woman named Teresa Boss had been in the Rainbow earlier that evening alone, and reported that the boyfriend of a patron was hitting on her. She reported that the other patron, a woman named Shontel Krantz, attacked her. Boss described being dragged over the bar and struck several times in the head.
Roberts said they confirmed that Krantz was a part-time, fill-in bartender at the Rainbow. He said Rainbow staff have been cooperative and forthcoming with information.
Roberts said police obtained video footage from the bar, but the alleged assault was not captured on film. He said three independent witnesses say they don’t know who started the fight, but all said that a verbal dispute escalated, and both women began pushing each other and pulling hair. He said the alleged victim, Boss, landed on her side, and the reported aggressor, Krantz, landed on top of her. He said both parties were made to leave the bar, but with time between the two so that the fight didn’t continue outside.
“The totality of information obtained as a result of the officer’s investigation has been referred to the City Attorney for consideration of charges,” Roberts wrote in an email to the EO. “No arrests have been made to date, because witnesses state the incident appeared to be mutual, and no video was able to confirm who was the aggressor.”
Roberts said police haven’t been able to find anyone who was with Boss, and it also took several days to identify Krantz and locate her for a statement.
