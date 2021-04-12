PENDLETON — A woman was sentenced on Tuesday, April 6, to serve up to nearly 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty in a case that involved the stabbing and killing of her boyfriend at their Milton-Freewater residence in 2019.
Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie, 25, pled guilty to second-degree manslaughter and “no contest” to the unlawful use of a weapon. The plea came as a result of a negotiated settlement, according to court documents.
Record Tsosie was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of Christian Alejandro Rodriguez Cavillo in June 2019. At the time, the two were dating and living together in Milton-Freewater. The couple also had a child together, who was about 19 months old at the time of the incident, according to court documents.
Record Tsosie was charged with a $10,643 restitution, with additional restitution pending, according to court documents.
Because she was sentenced for a Measure 11 offense, the state’s mandatory sentencing law, she is not eligible for early release for the first 75 months in prison. She will also receive four months of post-prison supervision, according to court documents.
Record Tsosie was represented by Kent Fisher, of Intermountain Public Defender. Prosecuting the case was Daniel Wendel, from the Oregon Department of Justice, who assisted the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
Wendel and Fisher could not be reached for comment.
“Each and every time we have one of these cases, it’s very difficult,” Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said. “Circumstances were difficult for both sides.”
Primus said that cases of homicides and domestic violence are especially difficult because of the family dynamics. He added that one of “the most important aspects of this case is that there is a child involved.”
“A child in this situation has not only lost a father, but also has lost their mother for the time being,” he said. “So that’s the aspect that is truly, truly saddening surrounding this circumstance.”
Primus said he was happy with the result of the case for the victim’s family, who he said have also lost another son. He added that “no matter what the outcome is, a loved one has been lost.”
“It is difficult for them and it will continue to be difficult for them,” he said. “I know this has been a very trying time and I hope that, just with this court procedure being concluded, that it does provide some form of closure for the family.”
