Renata Burns says she nearly drowned Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the Umitilla River near the Eighth Street Bridge in Pendleton before Gary Taber rescued her. Taber was riding his bicycle along the city’s river parkway when he heard Burns cry for help and saved her from drowning.
PENDLETON — Renata Burns on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 28, stopped by the Umatilla River in Pendleton to mourn the loss of her 18-year-old service dog, Mama, nine days prior. A moment later, she was in the river and worried she might not make it out until a bicyclist stopped and saved her.
Burns recalled she saw goats in the area, so she veered closer to the river to get a better look. While there, she sat down in the river to cool off, using a stick she found to keep her close to the bank.
“Pretty soon, before I knew it, the stick wasn’t holding on anymore and I found myself drifting down the current,” Burns said.
An inexperienced swimmer, Burns finally reached an area where she could stand up. When she stood, though, she ran into a problem: The quick current and slippery rocks made her unable to walk.
At first, she suffered through the experience alone. A paramedic firefighter for 15 years in St. Louis, Burns admitted the situation embarrassed her. So when several people rode past her on the Pendleton River Parkway above the river, Burns said nothing to them.
Fear, though, crept into the back of Burns’ mind. Finally, she began to worry and called for help, nervous she may become weak and drown.
“I was standing there, the current was too strong and the rocks were too slippery,” Burns said. “For an hour, I was standing there in the middle of the river.”
Gary Taber was the first person to ride by while Burns shouted for help. Hearing the cry, he quit his ride and walked out into the river, grabbing a stick to help bring Burns ashore.
After the two slipped and stumbled a few times each, Burns said they both emerged from the river, wet but alive. Burns is especially grateful for the rescuer that came in the nick of time.
“I could’ve died,” Burns said. “I was scared for my life, and he went out of his way to stop and help me.”
Following the incident, Burns thanked Taber again and again and snapped a picture of him to hold on to. She said she hopes the incident serves as a reminder to be careful around the Umatilla River.
After record rainfall from May through early June, the river has been running much higher than normal. While the wetness has receded in the latter half of the month, it is still swifter than usual.
“People need to be careful,” Burns said. “It might not look like the current’s so bad, but it can take you away in an instant.”
