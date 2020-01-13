HEPPNER — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is warning people to use caution this winter, following the overnight rescue of a Bend woman whose vehicle became stuck in the snow of the Blue Mountains near Heppner.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday the sheriff's office received a report of a woman who was driving a Jeep Cherokee along Willow Creek Road near Cutsforth Park three hours earlier when her vehicle got stuck in the snow.
She was reportedly uninjured, and decided to stay in the vehicle until law enforcement could locate her.
Deputies from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office teamed up with A1 Towing to locate the woman. After midnight, Undersheriff John Bowles and Lt. Terry Harper located Leana Hass, of Bend, using a tracked all-terrain vehicle.
By 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Hass and law enforcement made it to a staging area in Cutsforth Park. Hass, uninjured, was escorted to a motel in Heppner for the remainder of the night.
