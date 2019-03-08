A 32-year-old woman was shot in a car on the Umatilla Indian Reservation early Thursday morning and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two people were arrested after a police raid later that night but weren’t charged in connection with the shooting.
The victim, who police did not identify other than to say she was not a tribal member, was a passenger in a vehicle at 1:42 a.m. when she was shot. She was taken by ambulance first to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, and then to another hospital in the Tri-Cities.
Around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, the Pendleton Police Department served a federal search warrant at a home on the reservation as part of the investigation.
Two people inside — Shirleen Speedis, 51, and Seth Finch, 23 — refused to come out. The Pendleton SWAT team used tear gas and when the pair came out, Umatilla Tribal Police officers arrested them on outstanding local warrants not related to the current case.
Both Speedis and Finch have a criminal history. In 2009, Speedis was charged with violating a court’s stalking protective order, and in 2018 she was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In 2017, Finch was charged with assault in the third degree, and this year he was charged with delivery and unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
Investigation into the case is ongoing, and those with information should contact Umatilla Tribal Police 541-278-0550 or the FBI in Pendleton 541-276-1433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.