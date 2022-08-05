HERMISTON — The woman who the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office was investigating on a report of a puppy mill north of Hermiston now is in the wind.
The sheriff’s office in a press release Friday, Aug. 5, reported it has turned over its investigation to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution in an animal neglect case. The investigation began when the sheriff’s office on July 30 responded to a trailer on the 2300 block of North First Place, Hermiston, after receiving a report of a possible puppy mill.
A deputy contacted a 70- year-old woman living in a travel trailer at the location, and she stated she bred Yorkshire terriers, according to the sheriff’s office. There were several adult dogs — possible Yorkshire terriers — in cages inside the trailer with puppies of various ages. The woman initially volunteered to surrender some of the dogs to a local animal rescue facility.
During the investigation, deputies contacted the woman again, and she eventually voluntarily surrendered a total of 12 dogs into the custody of a local animal rescue facility. When a detective returned Aug. 4 to the site, however, the woman and trailer were gone.
“Her whereabouts are unknown at this time,” the sheriff’s office reported.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office also did not identify the woman. Sheriff’s Capt. Sterrin Ward explained the investigation remains active, and the district attorney’s office is looking over the case for possible prosecution. While the sheriff’s office knows who she is, Ward said it’s not prudent at this time to identify her to the public.
