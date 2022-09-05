PENDLETON — Cher Mulhearn and her husband recently moved to Pendleton and brought with them a piece of Americana — a carousel horse.
But not just any carousel horse.
Charles “Chuck” Kaparich of Missoula, Montana, made Mulhearn’s horse. Kaparich was a cabinet-maker who learned to carve animals for carousels, and in the early 1990s became involved in downtown Missoula’s revitalization project and started A Carousel for Missoula.
“Missoula’s carousel was the first hand-carved carousel in the United States since the Great Depression,” Mulhearn said. “His success in Missoula spurred a nationwide carousel revival.”
Kaparich died in 2021 at the age of 73.
Mulhearn learned of carousels at a young age.
“When I was a little girl my father used to take me to a carousel in Leavenworth, Kansas, where I was born,” she said.
Many years later she had the chance to meet Kaparich when she moved to Missoula, and designed a carousel horse especially for her.
“It took a year and a half to be done, and it was worth the wait,” she said. “I named him ‘Dandy Boy’ because it took me so many years since my childhood to have him.”
But after moving to Pendleton in August, she decided to cosign her carousel horse because there is no more space for it in the house. The horse is for sale and on display at Pendleton Art & Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Kaparich carved Mulhearn’s horse in the Dentzel style.
“Gustav Dentzel was a German immigrant working in Germantown, Pennsylvania, during the late 1800s,” Mulhearn said. “His carving style featured more muscular horses.”
She said the company was the first to put a menagerie of animals — cats, deer, etc. — on American carousels.
According to the book “A Pictorial History of the Carousel,” written by Frederick Fried, historian and carousel conservationist, the United States once had 5,000 hand-carved carousels. Today there are less than 160 due to their selling off of the ponies, parts and scrap metal.
“Kaparich was looking to buy a horse carousel for his wife and after consulting with Frederick Fried he decided to make an entire carousel,” Mulhearn said.
That was Kaparich’s first inspiration for the project A Carousel for Missoula, which is at Caras Park on the banks of Clark Fork River.
According to information in the website of the project, Kaparich, who had spent many childhood hours on the carousel at Columbia Gardens in Butte, Montana, had already carved four carousel ponies and had purchased an antique frame in thousands of pieces when he started the project for Missoula.
Kaparich taught others to carve, mechanics began the process of restoring 16,066 pieces of the antique frame and motor, painters were recruited, and Missoula began working together to create A Carousel for Missoula.
By the time the carousel opened in 1995, volunteers gave more than 100,000 hours for the construction of 38 permanent ponies, 14 gargoyles, the largest band organ in continuous use in the United States and more. According to carouselformissoula.com, Missoula school children collected more than one million pennies — $10,000 — to adopt four ponies.
“I hope the tradition of horse carousels remains,” Mulhearn said, “to keep creating great memories such as the ones I have.”
