PENDLETON — The Umatilla/Morrow Chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association is inviting forest landowners to its Spring 2021 Field Day on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 55381 Albee Road near Ukiah.
The main highlight will be a fuels reduction thinning work demonstration on site with several contractors showing various pieces of equipment to assist in reducing wildfire risks on private forest lands.
There will also be an update from both the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Natural Resources Conservation Service on future funding sources to accomplish fuels reduction thinning, an update on the timber and log prices in the area, and the benefits of becoming a member of the Oregon Small Woodland Owners Association.
Lunch will be provided, and a number of items will be raffled off during the event. Participants are requested to dress accordingly for walking on forest roads and in the forest.
For more information, call Hans Rudolf at 541-276-3491.
