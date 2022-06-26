PENDLETON — Umatilla County staff is preparing a five-year health improvement plan after the pandemic interrupted work on it and other programs.
“During the pandemic, it was all hands on deck, so some things we wanted to do had to be put on the shelf,” Commissioner George Murdock said. “Now we have some staff working on 3 initiatives.”
Murdock cited the county’s emergency preparedness, water testing and community health programs.
Umatilla County conducted a health assessment in 2020 and 2021, reported public health department director, Joe Fiumara. Data from the assessment were to be used to formulate a plan.
“Staffing reassignments during the pandemic kept us from promptly following up on the results of the survey,” Fiumara said. “Everybody has a community health plan — cities, counties, ambulance districts, the state and hospitals. Our timeline is a little different from the hospitals’.”
Hospitals prepare three-year plans, Fiumara explained. The county has found that three years are insufficient to gather information, formulate and implement a plan based upon those data.
“Where our wheelhouse is now, we’re engaging partners and getting feedback on the plan,” he said. “We’ll identify priorities over the next few years, to find out where we can make impacts. We’re at the stage of getting public and partner inputs.”
Fiumara said he has great faith in his community health plan team, so hasn’t yet gotten into its present details. He’s not sure if all components have been identified yet, but he reported recent meetings may have achieved this milestone.
Morgan Linder, community health supervisor, responsible for the five-year plan was out of the office, so unable to provide more concrete details of the emerging plan.
“The first step is to say, ‘here’s the plan’,” Fiumara said, “then ask, ‘have we missed anything?’ We don’t set a goal without a mechanism to work for. We don’t want to miss an area in which we can make an improvement.”
Fiumara hopes to publish the plan in this calendar year, then to revise it every five years thereafter.
