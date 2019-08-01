PENDLETON — Nicole Carver and her family rent their mobile home for $550 a month, and in the past, they’ve faced an electric bill of almost $600.
During the wintertime, Carver’s grandmother — who lives with Carver, her husband and 10-year-old daughter — can get quite chilly as a result of dialysis.
“We try to keep her warm with blankets,” Carver explained.
During the summer, the home bakes.
“We’ve got a pool,” Carver said. “So I try to have activities we can go and do to keep us cool.”
She’s not sure quite when the mint-green unit was built, but she believes it was during the 1970s. She said her neighbors have also experienced skyrocketing utilities in the past.
It’s mobile homes like Carver’s that Umatilla Electric Cooperative and other utility companies say a lack of energy efficiency options can leave mobile home owners with high bills they can’t afford, leaving the utility company and their members to absorb the costs.
“It really has been a concern of utilities throughout the Northwest and beyond for many years. There’s an overall goal to improve energy efficiency. This is one of the toughest problems to solve,” said UEC Member Services Administrator Steve Meyers.
In the spring of 2017, UEC partnered with county assessors from Umatilla and Morrow counties to find out how many mobile homes were built before 1976, when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development set minimum construction standards for manufactured dwellings.
They estimated that more than 500 mobile homes in Morrow County, and more than 1,700 mobile homes in Umatilla County, fit the bill.
According to Meyers, some of those homes were built with no insulation at all, and can cost hundreds of dollars to heat during the winter months.
In 2018, UEC received money from the USDA’s Rural Energy Savings Program to provide loans to their members to help weatherize homes against cold weather. At the end of the year, the program was amended to allow the loans to be used for mobile home replacement, but the UEC will have to reapply to use the funds for that purpose.
High utilities aren’t the only problem.
Oregon Housing and Community Services reported that between 2001 and 2015, 104 mobile home parks closed around the state, displacing around 6,800 people.
More recently, The Oregonian reported that in the last two years, 40 mobile home parks have filed for intent to sell. Four of those, according to the OHCS database, are in the Northeast Oregon area.
It’s something that’s been on Brittany Cambell’s mind.
At 31, she and her husband own the mobile home they live in. She said she hopes to settle into something “that won’t roll” one day.
Like many who live in mobile homes, she’s there because it’s what she can best afford.
In 2017, 20 million people occupied mobile homes, one of the most affordable forms of unsubsidized housing, according to the Manufactured Housing Institute.
“It’s always been what I’ve been able to get into,” Cambell said. “There’s a few of the parks that are pretty nice, but cost effectiveness is about the only thing that appeals to me.”
She said that the owner of the mobile home park she lives in is in poor health, and she worries about whether or not the park she lives in could get sold.
Cambell, who lives in La Grande, helped her sister transport a mobile home to Elgin. She said it ended up costing around $18,000.
“No matter how long you’ve been in one or how comfortable you are, there’s always that fear,” she said. “Even if you own your single-wide, how can you afford to move that?”
The state’s effort to curb mobile home park closures and energy inefficiency was present during this year’s legislative session.
House Bill 2896, which Gov. Kate Brown signed into law last week, lists local legislators Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, as some of the chief sponsors.
It provides $9.5 million for nonprofit corporations to create preservation programs that provide loans and work toward preserving mobile homes.
It also sets aside $2.5 million for individuals to take out loans for up to $35,000 to purchase manufactured dwellings that meet energy efficiency standards in place of older homes that don’t meet them.
“It’s a bill that will allow people to help themselves,” Hansell said.
He said that the money saved from heating and cooling costs will help people pay off the low-interest loans more easily.
Cambell said she was excited about the prospect of the bill.
“There’s a lot of us out here that feel forgotten,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.