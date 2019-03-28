On Thursday morning, Kelly Shy knew her workplace — Armand Larive Middle School — was having an assembly. She was asked to come in early and obliged, not suspecting a thing.
Instead, Shy, who works in the kitchen at the Hermiston middle school, was greeted by the entire school, packed into the commons — waiting to give her a $5,000 check. Shy is battling breast cancer, and the students and staff had raised the money for her to use for treatment, through a month-long penny drive. After they presented her with the check, students and staff decked in pink shirts, tutus, and even pink wigs lined up to give her a hug and wish her the best.
Shy wiped away tears, hugging students and staff members as she got over the shock.
“I had no idea about any of it,” she said. “I was just told to wear pink and show up at 8.”
Shy has been working at Armand Larive since September, and was diagnosed with breast cancer in October. She is also a single mother and has two sons, a 2-year-old and a 12-year-old.
Mariangela Summers, Armand Larive’s media assistant, said the school wanted to do something for Shy, first deciding to do a benefit dinner. That will happen on April 18.
But Summers said a group of students decided to do something more.
Summers is the advisor for the school’s Kindness Club, a group of about 80 students that do random acts of kindness throughout the school. That includes small projects like giving thank-you notes to the bus drivers and I.T. department, handing out buttons with nice messages to local businesses, and volunteering at the ARC’s Valentine’s Day dance.
“This was an opportunity for the kids to use kindness,” said Armand Larive principal Stacie Roberts. “Instead of ‘March Madness,’ we do ‘March Kindness.’”
The Kindness Club decided to spearhead a penny drive, starting in early March. Each class talked about the purpose of the drive, raising money for Shy’s treatment, but all managed to keep it a secret from her.
Teachers and staff at Armand Larive sweetened the deal to encourage their students to bring in coins — for each level of fundraising, the teachers would do something different — some of the male teachers agreed to dye their beards or wearing a tutu to class.
The movement gained traction outside the school, as well. Sandstone Middle School spent the last week collecting pennies, and donated more than $800. And, the school had a supporter in the Midwest.
“We had a motivational speaker come to Armand, and the kids loved him,” Summers said. “We decided, when we started the penny drive, to ask him to send a video to encourage the kids.”
The speaker, Cory Greenwood, was moved by the idea, and told the students that if they documented their acts of kindness by writing them down, he would donate 10 cents for each one. If they raised $5,000 on their own, he promised to come back and deliver the money in person.
Shy, who is in treatment, said the money will help.
“It’s much appreciated,” she said. Overall, she said, she’s feeling good.
“I feel tired and achy,” she said. “But I haven’t been too sick.”
Shy’s colleague in the kitchen, Debbie Spinden, said she has never heard her complain about her illness.
“Kelly is so positive, I’ve never seen another person like that,” she said. “I don’t know what more to say, but I’ve never heard her say a darn thing.”
In addition to the entire staff and student body, Shy’s sister and nephew came to support her on Thursday.
“They’ve all been very supportive,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.