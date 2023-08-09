PENDLETON — A legion of prescriptive grazing goats has been chomping away at the vegetation up and down the Umatilla River levee on Pendleton city property for the last 11 years.
They also graze difficult-to-maintain city property that has a history of fire, City Manager Robb Corbett said, to reduce fuel loads. Land that is considered difficult to maintain are areas people cannot safely and easily tend to, such as steep and rugged terrain.
Not only does the prescriptive grazing serve as a preventative measure for fire, but Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said along the levee it provides additional benefits: opening up views of the river and wildlife, helping with weed control, reducing transient encampments, and allowing for better inspection of the levee, stormwater outfalls, and storm drainage channels.
But Karen Wagner said there are consequences of excessive grazing. She is a member of the Pendleton Bird Club and an advocate for water quality. Habitat management and water quality are an issue here.
Before the goats, Patterson said, more than 70 transients were camping along the levee, which led to the accumulation of drug paraphernalia, feces and garbage. That number has significantly reduced due to the goats, Patterson said.
Despite the benefit of weed control, it is a by-product of levee maintenance.
Patterson said grazing is not designed for vegetative maintenance because it would mandate a spraying program and require different timing, but also would cost more.
Pendleton Public Works Superintendent Jeff Brown said the most benefit of the prescriptive goat grazing is compliance with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rehabilitation Inspection Program and the Provisionally Accredited Levee Certification through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Meeting federal requirements
The city in April 2022 awarded a five-year contract to Jerry Knopf for the goats to graze at a cost of $550 per acre in the first year, increasing $10 per acre each year. The city estimates the contract will cost $235,625.80, paid for through the city sewer fund.
This year, the goats will graze on 101.24 acres, which is the largest chunk of land to be grazed out of all five years, after having grazed 56.60 acres last year, the fewest of the contract.
The reason the city did not start using the goats until 2012 was because, in 2005, “Hurricane Katrina changed everything,” Brown said. As a result of the hurricane, levee requirements became much more difficult to meet.
The development and rollout of these new requirements took a few years and there was a grace period, so it wasn’t until 2008 the city of Pendleton began working on compliance with these programs.
A couple of requirements are closure devices on storm outfalls and 15 feet of cleared vegetation for visual inspection of the levee.
More specifically, the Corp of Engineers mandates absolutely no vegetation on the river and inland slopes or faces, in addition to absolutely no vegetation on the top of the levee, an issue especially difficult for Pendleton's levee, Patterson said.
Complying with FEMA’s certification means commercial and private entities do not have to pay flood insurance in the downtown area. Meeting the requirements of the Corps of Engineers means if the levee is breached and flood damage is incurred, the Corps covers the bill.
Patterson and Brown reiterated when roots digging deep into the levee enables water to more easily infiltrate the levee, increasing the risk of a flood.
But Patterson also emphasized a vital role of the regulations is to increase water flow.
He said the more vegetation there is along the river when there is high water, the more debris there is in the water. And debris decreases water flow. Water backs up, becomes stagnant, and increases the risk of flooding. It is an exponential problem too because debris leads to even more debris.
When debris builds up, getting caught up in rooted vegetation, the weight of debris eventually rips the vegetation out — uprooting it, weakening the levee, adding even more debris to the water flow and causing more issues downstream.
Goats better than brush crew, sheep
In February 2020, a historic flood swept through Pendleton. Patterson said meeting regulations for levee maintenance minimized damages. It could have been much worse.
However, the Umatilla County levee downstream did breach during that flood and damaged the industrial area in the west side of town. The county now uses the goats to maintain that levee system.
Before the goats, Brown said, the city had a brush crew, seasonal workers who used tools to clear cut the levee. It was not very cost-effective, he said, and the crew could only do about a quarter of what the goats do in the same amount of time.
If the city had continued with the brush crew, Brown said, the city would meet regulations for FEMA or the Corps,”meaning people, businesses and the city would be paying a lot of money for flood insurance and flood damages.
Brown said the city looked into using sheep as well but decided on goats because they can better digest noxious weeds, and “a goat is more likely to pass by a blade of grass for a weed than a sheep,” better protecting natural grasses.
Benefits of grazing goats
Bill Aney, a retired wildlife biologist and forester, said sheep do tend to mow everything down and do not seem to express preference of vegetation. But clearing out the vegetation near the river does have its benefits.
“It reduces screening and cover for illicit activity, and for feral, invasive cats,” he said, both of which have a history of prevalence along the levee.
The invasive cats kill a lot of the native birds, Aney said. Cats are pouncing predators and the layers of vegetation empower them to hide, sneak up and catch and kill their prey.
Excessive vegetation not only gives the feral cats even more of an advantage over their prey, but it also gives them an advantage over their natural predators, such as hawks. The cats can hunt but not be hunted — due to the cover the vegetation provides from above. They gravitate toward the levee environment because if unkempt, they have the capacity to thrive.
“That’s why you don’t see these feral cats out in the open in the parks,” he said.
Clearing out the vegetation also is beneficial for fire prevention, Aney said, for two reasons. One, there is simply less material that can burn, and, two, with less vegetation leading to fewer transient encampments, there are fewer campfires being started that could explode into a conflagration.
City strives for balance
While the goats can help habitat, they also can destroy wildlife habitat.
"To promote and improve wildlife and habitat, there is nothing better to do than to increase layers of vegetation,” Aney said. “Foliage height diversity increases species diversity.”
But goats remove layers of vegetation.
Aney said he is curious about what grows back after the goats have grazed and what data is the city monitoring and collecting to inform future decision-making
"How will we know when we have achieved our goals?" he said.
Patterson said, the city’s mission is to maintain levee certification and protect the residents.
Wagner said she wants a more holistic approach to levee maintenance that is not so reliant on just one method.
Corbett said the city is cognizant of the concerns people may have regarding the prescriptive grazing of the goats, but he expressed that it is all done in an effort that balances out levee certification, river parkway development, increased public safety, reduced fire loads and wildlife habitat concerns.
