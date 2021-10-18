STANFIELD — A wrong-way driver ended up in a crash Friday, Oct. 15, and required an emergency flight to a hospital.
Oregon State Police reported the crash occurred Friday, Oct. 15, at about milepost 193 on the eastbound side of Interstate 84. Paul Lawrence Comrie, 67, of Pendleton, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado east on the freeway when a westbound Nissan Altima crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes and collided with the Silverado.
State police reported Ryan Nelson Yazzie, 39, was the driver of the Nissan. A Life Flight helicopter flew him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington. State police did not have information about his condition.
Comrie was not injured, according to state police, but police gave him a ride to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Stanfield police, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1.
OSP also reported it received complaints about Yazzie's driving approximately 3 miles before the crash, and police observed evidence of alcohol consumption in Yazzie’s vehicle.
