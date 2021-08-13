PORTLAND — Sen. Ron Wyden announced he will host an online town hall Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. to discuss his River Democracy Act with rural Oregonians.
The act was introduced alongside Sen. Jeff Merkley in February and is aimed at protecting nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon. It also focuses on expanding recreation access to promote local economies, protecting drinking water, limiting wildfire and sustaining endangered fish and wildlife.
“I very much look forward to throwing open the digital doors of democracy on Aug. 31 to hear from rural Oregon’s county commissioners, river enthusiasts, small business owners and more so the River Democracy Act continues on its path to provide clean drinking water for families, build an even stronger outdoor recreation economy in every nook and cranny of our state, and improve wildfire resiliency," Wyden said in a press release.
Upon introducing the act in February, only 2,173 out of 110,994 total miles of rivers and streams in Oregon are protected under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. Wyden initiated the public process in October 2019 to acquire recommendations from Oregon residents on rivers that deserve protection. Oregonians submitted approximately 15,000 nominations by January 2020. During the past year, Wyden has met with county commissioners to discuss the list of protections and address any concerns.
Wyden has hosted more than 900 in-person town halls statewide, following his pledge to hold at least one town hall in each of the state’s counties at least once a year. Since the start of the pandemic, Wyden has continued hosting the town halls virtually.
People’s Town Hall will host the virtual town hall meeting on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/events/244904110829033/.
