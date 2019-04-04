The Trump administration’s 2020 budget proposals call for cutting nearly $560 million in wildland fire management. Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley joined a chorus of fellow Democrat senators from western states urging the Trumo administration to reverse the spending plan.
The administration’s 2020 budget proposal cuts funding from nearly every U.S. Department of Agriculture and Department of the Interior account related to forestry. The seven senators, all Democrats, in a letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, stated the firefighting budgets are “profoundly low and will fail the nation, leading to lost lives and billions in damages.”
The Interior Department proposes a $12.6 billion budget for 2020, down more than $2 billion from the previous cycle, including a $28 million hit to wildland fire management. The USDA seeks $22.4 billion in discretionary spending alone, which covers funds for forest fires. While wildfire preparedness would see a $16 million bump, the proposal slices wildfire suppression from more than $1.5 billion to a little more than $1 billion.
That amount stems from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018, according to the 100-page proposal, and will remain constant until 2028. The act grants the Forest Service and the Department of the Interior more money when they have spent all their firefighting funds. That amount starts at $2.25 billion in fiscal year 2020, with $1.95 billion available to the Forest Service, and increases $100 million each year through 2027.
The senators contested the Consolidated Appropriations Act allows the agencies to “reinvest in proactive and science-based forest restoration and resiliency to get ahead of the catastrophic fire seasons.” The USDA’s proposal states 80 million acres of national forest lands and 70,000 communities are at risk of “uncharacteristically severe wildfires.” Yet, the senators point out, the Trump budget proposes fuel reduction or maintenance work on only 3.4 million acres, the same proposal as the last two years.
The senators called that “inexplicable” in the face of climate change, the continual dramatic increase in the wildland-urban interface and “a century of well-intentioned, but misguided fire suppression strategies” that have led to larger and more expensive wildfires nationwide, year after year.
In addition to Wyden and Merkley, Sens. Maria Cantwell of Washington, Tom Udall of New Mexico, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Michael Bennet of Colorado and Dianne Feinstein of California signed the letter.
“We urge you to reconsider your inadequate budget submission and send Congress an amended request that more appropriately matches the science-based restoration needs of our shared federal forests,” they concluded.
The East Oregonian requested a statement from U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, who has fought for years for better management of federal forests, but did not hear back before deadline on Thursday. Walden voted to increase funding for hazardous fuels reduction work every year for the last six years, for a total of $3.3 billion. Earlier this year he supported restoring $21 million in funding for hazardous fuels reduction work that House Democrats cut from a spending package. Walden was the only member of the Oregon delegation to support restoring the funds.
